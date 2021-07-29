Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust’s (MR.UN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.55 and a one year high of C$7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

