MEG Energy’s (MEG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a C$8.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.59.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.49. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.09.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3735493 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.