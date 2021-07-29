MediShares Market Capitalization Achieves $6.14 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $242,398.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MediShares has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.07 or 0.00774143 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

