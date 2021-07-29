Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,781,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 39,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,137,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

