McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.14.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $241.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.45. McDonald’s has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

