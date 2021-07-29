McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $275.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.97.

Shares of MCD opened at $241.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.45. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

