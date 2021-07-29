McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $241.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.45. McDonald’s has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

