McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,418. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

