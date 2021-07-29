MBL Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

