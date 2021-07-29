MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.79. 24,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

