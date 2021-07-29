Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Up 1.3%

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 755 ($9.86) and last traded at GBX 755 ($9.86). 6,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 55,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.73).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mattioli Woods to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 939 ($12.27) to GBX 990 ($12.93) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £341.49 million and a P/E ratio of 21.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 737.20.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

