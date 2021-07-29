Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 2,372,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.52.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

