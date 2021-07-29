Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Masimo also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.85 from $3.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.80. The stock had a trading volume of 368,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

