Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Masimo also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.85 from $3.83 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.80. The stock had a trading volume of 368,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
