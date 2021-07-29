Marta R. Stewart Buys 85 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart bought 85 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,528.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $125.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $319,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.