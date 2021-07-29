Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

NYSE:VAC traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.23. 586,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

