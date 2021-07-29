Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,197.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,209.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

