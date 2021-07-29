MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZO. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $54.37. 6,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

