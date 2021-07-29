Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0282 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

