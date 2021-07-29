Marin Software (MRIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, July 30th. Marin Software has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 73.86%.

Marin Software stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.29. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

