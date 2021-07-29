Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 39,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,769. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.