Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

