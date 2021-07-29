Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,919 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $66.10 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

