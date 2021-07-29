Man Group plc Sells 19,486 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

TER stock opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.75. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

