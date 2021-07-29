Man Group plc Invests $2.55 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $6,582,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.