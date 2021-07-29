Man Group plc Grows Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of APi Group worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in APi Group by 105.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE APG opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

