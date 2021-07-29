MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.88. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. Analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

