Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 109.2% in July

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MJDLF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

