Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 109.2% in July

Jul 29th, 2021

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MJDLF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

