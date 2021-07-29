Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$130.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital to C$130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MEQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Mainstreet Equity stock opened at C$108.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of C$62.98 and a 1 year high of C$108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.44.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

