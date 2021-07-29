Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of MGNI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,180. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,226 shares of company stock worth $8,008,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.