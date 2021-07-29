Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a growth of 314.8% from the June 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

URNXF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

