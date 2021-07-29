Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

NYSE:LDL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.17. 6,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lydall has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

