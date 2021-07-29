Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Issues Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%.

Shares of LBC stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

