Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LUMO opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
Recommended Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.