Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 52-Week High at $406.26

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $406.26 and last traded at $405.43, with a volume of 21588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $393.09.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

