LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $155.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.35.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.32. The company had a trading volume of 378,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,451. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.