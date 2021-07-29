Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.15. 47,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,739. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

