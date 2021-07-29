Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LZAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Lonza Group stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $77.04.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

