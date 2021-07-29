Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 11,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

KMF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,743. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

