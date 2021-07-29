Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 38,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.64. 348,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,478,954. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.