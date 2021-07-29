Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $1.53 Million in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678,560 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.11. 9,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,661. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

