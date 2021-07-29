Lokken Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,622,868 shares of company stock worth $227,661,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.26. 77,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,320. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $114.95.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

