Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 1,804 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,688,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,174 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.48. 412,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,817,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.