Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$63.74 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$96.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Shares of LBLCF opened at $65.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.30. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $65.71.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

