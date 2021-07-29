Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 640,785 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3,163.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

