LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. LivaNova updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.900 EPS.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $87.93. 23,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.21. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

