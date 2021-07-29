Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Cap Reaches $725.39 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $725.39 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002538 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

