Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPCN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPCN stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

