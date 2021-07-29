Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,065.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and last traded at GBX 2,050 ($26.78), with a volume of 49711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,015 ($26.33).

LIO has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,741.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total value of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

