Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Lightspeed POS has set its Q1 2022 guidance at – EPS.
Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $90.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a PE ratio of -77.85.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.