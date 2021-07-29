Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Lightspeed POS has set its Q1 2022 guidance at – EPS.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $90.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a PE ratio of -77.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. National Bankshares set a $110.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.