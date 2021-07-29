Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of MTO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 63.80 ($0.83). 982,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,087. The company has a market capitalization of £909.51 million and a P/E ratio of -91.14. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.86.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.
