Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MTO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 63.80 ($0.83). 982,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,087. The company has a market capitalization of £909.51 million and a P/E ratio of -91.14. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.86.

In other news, insider Jennifer Duvalier bought 2,571 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £1,773.99 ($2,317.73).

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

